Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Everest Management Corp.

Everest Management Corp. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Everest Management Corp.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after buying an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $295.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.17 and a 200-day moving average of $333.51.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.27.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 815,945 shares of company stock valued at $273,059,215. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

