Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 594.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 311,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $307.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,547.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,745.02. This represents a 32.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,664 shares of company stock worth $31,730,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

