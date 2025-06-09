Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 8,734 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after buying an additional 9,776,607 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after buying an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $295.14 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.17 and a 200 day moving average of $333.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 815,945 shares of company stock valued at $273,059,215 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price objective (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush set a $500.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

