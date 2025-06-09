Best Retail Stocks To Follow Now – June 8th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, and Lululemon Athletica are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling goods or services directly to consumers through physical stores, online platforms, or a combination of both. Their performance is closely linked to consumer spending habits, economic conditions, and seasonal shopping trends. Investors often track retail stocks to gauge the health of the consumer sector and broader economic sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $10.44 on Friday, hitting $295.14. 163,425,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,864,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.92. 46,477,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,154,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $5.66 on Friday, hitting $213.57. The stock had a trading volume of 39,746,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,160,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.84 and its 200-day moving average is $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $470.38. 15,271,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,523,496. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $473.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.67.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $65.51 on Friday, reaching $265.27. 16,083,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.08.

