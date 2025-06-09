Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 4.3% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,348,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 535,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $104.29 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $449.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

