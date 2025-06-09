Lithium Stocks To Follow Now – June 6th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, ASP Isotopes, Eos Energy Enterprises, SolarEdge Technologies, and QuantumScape are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing and refining of lithium, a critical metal used in rechargeable batteries. Because lithium is a key component in electric-vehicle and energy-storage batteries, these stocks offer investors exposure to the growing clean-energy and EV markets. Demand for lithium has surged in recent years, making lithium stocks a popular way to capitalize on the transition to renewable technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.03. 7,686,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,511,053. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $448.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.29.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.88. 1,448,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. 911,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,276. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ASP Isotopes (ASPI)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

ASPI stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,209. The stock has a market cap of $698.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ASP Isotopes has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 5,170,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,475,384. The stock has a market cap of $902.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.97. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. 1,087,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,492,314. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 4.27.

