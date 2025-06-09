Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,137 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $550.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.10 and its 200 day moving average is $533.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.