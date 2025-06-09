Courier Capital LLC Has $13.90 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $370.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The firm has a market cap of $683.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.88.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,162 shares of company stock valued at $58,645,479 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

