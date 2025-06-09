WFA Asset Management Corp Buys 344 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 614.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after purchasing an additional 175,035 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,163,703,000 after acquiring an additional 177,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $3,599,867,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,233 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $274.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.77 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.34.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.34, for a total transaction of $514,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,644.60. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

