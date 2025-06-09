Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 129.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Athena Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2,507.9% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 60,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,785,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $274.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $262.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.57 and a 200-day moving average of $302.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.77 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $318,157.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,954.06. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

