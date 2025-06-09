Stifel Nicolaus Raises OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $16.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 254,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,188. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.34.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OptimizeRx

In related news, Director James Paul Lang purchased 321,408 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $2,442,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,835.20. This represents a 472.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 18.6% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 255,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

