Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Price

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.67. 235,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.39. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.01.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 14,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $274,557.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,686.80. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

