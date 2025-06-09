Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.6% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $174.22 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $487.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.