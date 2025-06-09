Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June 9th (APLE, AZZ, BMO, CAG, CHWY, DHR, EIX, EQIX, GIS, HUIZ)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, June 9th:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $101.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $2.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.20.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $215.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $205.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $440.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $515.00.

Allovir (NASDAQ:KLRS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $400.00 target price on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $24.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $71.00 target price on the stock.

