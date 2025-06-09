Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 36.5% in the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4%

DUK stock opened at $115.22 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

