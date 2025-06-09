Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $200.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.38. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.