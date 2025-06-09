Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 343 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $529.92 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $483.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.85. The firm has a market cap of $332.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

