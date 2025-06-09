Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $140.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $244.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day moving average of $149.65. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

