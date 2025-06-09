Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $8,947,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 663,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $140.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

