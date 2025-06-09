VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Up 14.3% – Still a Buy?

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 87,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 194,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$20.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 0.28.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

