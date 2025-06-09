Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock Price Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.65 and last traded at $59.57. Approximately 158,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 371,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 2.3%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $328.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $502,116.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at $502,116.63. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 47,081 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,084,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.