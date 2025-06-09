Barclays Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $15.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.32.

IVZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.83. 3,543,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Invesco has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

