Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.82 and last traded at $40.37. Approximately 914,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,760,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $87.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $163.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

