Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,584,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 10,993,294 shares.The stock last traded at $54.35 and had previously closed at $48.28.

NBIS has been the subject of several research reports. Arete Research upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Capmk raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.02 and a beta of 3.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $331,474,000. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $73,782,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,822,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

