Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Trading Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.93 and last traded at $43.22. Approximately 6,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 126,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

