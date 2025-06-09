Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Everest Management Corp.

Everest Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Everest Management Corp.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after buying an additional 856,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Netflix by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after buying an additional 743,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,390 shares of company stock valued at $170,509,439. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,241.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,087.80 and its 200-day moving average is $989.18. The company has a market cap of $528.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,262.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,149.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

