Solar Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 6th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Constellation Energy are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy industry—ranging from manufacturers of photovoltaic panels and inverters to developers, installers, and financiers of solar power projects. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the growth of renewable energy driven by falling technology costs, government incentives, and rising demand for clean power. Like other sector-specific equities, solar stocks can be more volatile than broad-market benchmarks, as their performance often hinges on policy changes, commodity prices, and project development timelines. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $15.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.54. The company had a trading volume of 121,646,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,972,320. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.03 billion, a PE ratio of 147.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $493.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $403.33 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Constellation Energy stock traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.24. 2,195,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.27. Constellation Energy has a fifty-two week low of $155.60 and a fifty-two week high of $352.00.

