Energy Stocks To Follow Today – June 6th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Exxon Mobil are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining or distribution of energy resources—traditionally oil, natural gas and coal, and increasingly renewables such as wind and solar. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to energy prices and the growth prospects of companies that supply or manage fuel and power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $15.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.56. The company had a trading volume of 111,247,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,354,656. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.97. The firm has a market cap of $968.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $10.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.70. 24,439,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,891,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 203.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.16 and a 200 day moving average of $205.65. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $104.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,506,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,504,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $448.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29.

