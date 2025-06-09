Sherman Asset Management Inc. Has $136,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,413,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.43.

NYSE UNH opened at $303.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.03 and its 200-day moving average is $482.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex bought 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares in the company, valued at $59,329,091.52. This trade represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Noseworthy acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $312.16 per share, with a total value of $93,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,626.08. The trade was a 5.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

