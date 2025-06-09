NewSquare Capital LLC Has $14.83 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.2% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $268.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.81 and a fifty-two week high of $270.17. The company has a market capitalization of $249.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
