Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,805,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 43,849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE MCD opened at $307.44 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.76.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.96.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.