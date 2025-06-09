Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 13,833 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $246.95 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

