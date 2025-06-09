Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $3,985,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Broadcom by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.25.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $246.95 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.