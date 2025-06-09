CGC Financial Services LLC Sells 43 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CGC Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $591.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $561.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

