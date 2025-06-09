Compass Planning Associates Inc Purchases 83 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compass Planning Associates Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Compass Planning Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $602.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $561.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

