CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in CVS Health by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Argus set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $63.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

