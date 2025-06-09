Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $107.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.65.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

