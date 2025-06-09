Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Shares Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.72. 256,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,323,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRVI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 9.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $34,630.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,599.54. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $17,099,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $20,895,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 10,664,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after buying an additional 3,283,684 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $18,795,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 429.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,212,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.



Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

