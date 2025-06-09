Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading 6.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.57. 169,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 823,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sigma Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $638.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 38.04% and a negative net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

