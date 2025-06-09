Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 943,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,220,542 shares.The stock last traded at $8.05 and had previously closed at $7.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOMO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,127,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,284,000 after purchasing an additional 546,048 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hello Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,553,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,330,000 after buying an additional 322,603 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,751,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 557,777 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,765,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

