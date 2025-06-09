Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Trading Down 11.9% – What’s Next?

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 180,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 401,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRTG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Stock Down 7.8%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $715.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.53. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,808 shares in the company, valued at $16,228,218.16. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Panagiotis Apostolou sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,862.60. This trade represents a 13.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $280,450. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,799,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 348,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 222,689 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 205,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 193,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 182,624 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.