Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Trading 11% Higher – Should You Buy?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.81. 1,701,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,434,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 11.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $39,626,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,422,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,875,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,413,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $11,803,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.