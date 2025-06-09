Investors Buy Large Volume of EHang Put Options (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 28,194 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 205% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,259 put options.

EH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of EHang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.40 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America raised EHang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on EHang from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EHang has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EHang by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in EHang in the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of EHang in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EH stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,324. EHang has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

