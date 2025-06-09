QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 8.4% – Should You Buy?

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 2,957,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,502,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

QuantumScape Trading Up 5.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 4.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 61,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $242,400.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,228.20. This represents a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $314,997.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,640,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,801.18. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 2,086.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 660.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 333.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

