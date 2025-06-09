ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Up 7.5% – Here’s Why

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 166,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,042,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ATRenew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $671.87 million, a PE ratio of -54.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.09.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). ATRenew had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $641.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the 4th quarter worth $6,623,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ATRenew by 1,718.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,896,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,572 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ATRenew by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,163,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,859 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ATRenew by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 822,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ATRenew by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,035,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 724,415 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

