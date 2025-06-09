Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $232.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.47. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

