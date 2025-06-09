Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by International Private Wealth Advisors LLC

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 21,191.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after buying an additional 2,432,756 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Chevron by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after buying an additional 1,910,262 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $140.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.