Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 429 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,910,000 after acquiring an additional 375,781 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in RTX by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $3,356,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in RTX by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 562,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $139.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

