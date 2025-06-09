Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after buying an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Cfra Research raised NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

