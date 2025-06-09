iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,829,000 after buying an additional 48,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.6%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $83.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $83.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.